Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 352.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,128 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.08% of Xencor worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Xencor by 498.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Xencor by 367.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Xencor by 29,487.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xencor in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 475.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $30,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 186,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,175.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $30,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 186,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,175.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 4,474 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $104,825.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,562.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,804. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Shares of Xencor stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $23.93. 369,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,286. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.07 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 82.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

