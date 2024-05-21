Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading 3% Higher

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.47 and last traded at $12.17. 24,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 400,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YMAB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $533.14 million, a P/E ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $23.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.72 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $28,282.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,185.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 345.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

