Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Down to $4.89

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.89, but opened at $4.75. Yalla Group shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 122,148 shares changing hands.

Yalla Group Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $751.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $78.73 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yalla Group

Yalla Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YALA. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,627,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 497,724 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 269,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 166,043 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Yalla Group by 328.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 115,632 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Yalla Group by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 93,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 51,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yalla Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

