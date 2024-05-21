Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Down to $4.89

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.89, but opened at $4.75. Yalla Group shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 122,148 shares changing hands.
Yalla Group Trading Down 3.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $751.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $78.73 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yalla Group
Yalla Group Company Profile
Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yalla Group
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.