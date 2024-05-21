YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Price Target Raised to $22.90

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $22.90 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.07.

YPF stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.86. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,780 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

