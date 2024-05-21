ZClassic Price Reaches $0.0637 on Major Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 21st. ZClassic has a market cap of $591,781.40 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0637 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00054714 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00034400 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00012654 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000428 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000595 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
ZClassic Profile
ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.
Block explorer data from
ZClassic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.