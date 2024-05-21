Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) PT Raised to $33.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 87.29% from the company’s current price.

ZETA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.95.

Zeta Global Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.12. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 101.48%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Zeta Global’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at $922,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $929,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zeta Global by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,915,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,895,000 after purchasing an additional 991,678 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 286,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 64,135 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

