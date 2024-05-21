Zuora (ZUO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. On average, analysts expect Zuora to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE ZUO opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89. Zuora has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $102,149.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,301.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $102,149.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,301.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 13,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $133,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 481,854 shares of company stock worth $4,393,048. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZUO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZUO

About Zuora

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.