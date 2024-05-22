1,094 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Purchased by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,094 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,726,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $775,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,800 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 112.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,730,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,394 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Medtronic by 9.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,863,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,123 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,181,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $406,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,639 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.91.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:MDT opened at $85.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.60. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The company has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.90%.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
