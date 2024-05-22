115,940 Shares in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Acquired by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of WK Kellogg as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KLG. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $976,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

WK Kellogg Trading Down 1.6 %

WK Kellogg stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.14. 328,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,304. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67. WK Kellogg Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.83 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

