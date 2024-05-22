12,916 Shares in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Purchased by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDOT shares. TheStreet cut Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.
Insider Buying and Selling at Green Dot
In related news, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $298,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 101,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,537.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel purchased 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $298,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 101,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,537.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 75,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $649,754.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,376.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Green Dot Stock Up 1.8 %
GDOT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 112,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,254. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.99. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.37.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $361.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.14 million. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. On average, analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Green Dot
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.