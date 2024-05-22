13,040 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Purchased by JPL Wealth Management LLC

JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 573,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,793,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 802,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,062,000 after acquiring an additional 36,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $114.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,974. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The company has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

