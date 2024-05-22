13,141 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $241,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Public Storage by 4.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 31.4% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.0 %

PSA traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $283.01. The company had a trading volume of 347,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,206. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.92. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $312.25. The stock has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 36.17%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.75.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

