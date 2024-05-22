1,330 Shares in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Bought by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

