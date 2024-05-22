13,757 Shares in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after acquiring an additional 43,578 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $117,720,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $1,037,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after buying an additional 19,256 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BYD. Barclays lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total transaction of $4,005,847.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,795,449 shares in the company, valued at $555,168,740.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $7,965,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,108,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,419,936.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 63,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total value of $4,005,847.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,795,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,168,740.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 463,618 shares of company stock valued at $29,564,319. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $55.00. 45,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,153. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.62.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $960.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.26 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 14.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.