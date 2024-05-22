1,546 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. STF Management LP increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $12,607,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 89,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,284,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.00.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $7.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $579.25. The stock had a trading volume of 128,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,166. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $390.20 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $557.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.