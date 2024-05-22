15,468 Shares in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Acquired by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 0.4 %

GXO Logistics stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.93. The stock had a trading volume of 48,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.48.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GXO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

