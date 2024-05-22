1,734 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Acquired by Central Valley Advisors LLC

Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,518 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6,557.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 940,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $197,266,000 after purchasing an additional 926,531 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 853.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,980,000 after purchasing an additional 794,489 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,874,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $346,365,000 after purchasing an additional 636,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,831,000 after acquiring an additional 375,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.92. 891,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,300. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The firm has a market cap of $131.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.48.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.71.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

