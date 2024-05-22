2,180 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Acquired by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,180 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.01. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 434,287 shares of company stock valued at $15,415,304. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Barclays lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.59.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

