2,326,212 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,326,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,727,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Entegris by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in Entegris by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENTG. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

Entegris Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $130.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $146.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.18. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

