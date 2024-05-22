2,600 Shares in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Acquired by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 33,078 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 270.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 38,782 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $29.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.32 million, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.53.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

