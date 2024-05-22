3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,334 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,459 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 8,766.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,748 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,944,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,630,000 after purchasing an additional 506,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $103.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $106.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.64.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.48%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

