3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.0% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in 3M by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.77. 1,887,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,695,155. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.64. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $106.04. The firm has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

