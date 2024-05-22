41,936 Shares in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 16.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SONO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.17. 630,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,546. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -46.80 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85.

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $351,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,698.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 42,715 shares of company stock worth $754,245 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

