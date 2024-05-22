46,027 Shares in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Acquired by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.56% of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,268,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at $250,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

NYSEARCA JNUG traded down $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.53. The stock had a trading volume of 763,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,836. The company has a market capitalization of $349.12 million, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $48.20.

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

