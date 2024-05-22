462,316 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 462,316 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,378,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.37% of Lululemon Athletica as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,711,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 846,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $432,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31,232 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,962 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.79.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $322.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.23. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.15 and a twelve month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

