5,240 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Purchased by Alpha Family Trust

Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,240 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,109,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,532,710. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $46.49.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

