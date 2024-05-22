6,054 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Purchased by Central Valley Advisors LLC

Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $24,512,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,877,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,922,000 after purchasing an additional 83,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,272 shares of company stock worth $1,108,229 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE JCI traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $72.22. 3,968,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,752,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28. The company has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

