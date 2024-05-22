6,265 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Bought by Alpha Family Trust

Alpha Family Trust purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 35,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 18,394 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,400,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $631,595,000 after buying an additional 470,241 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,326,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,217,000 after buying an additional 88,895 shares during the period. Finally, STF Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 18,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,664,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,506,508. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $131.02. The company has a market capitalization of $139.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at $38,032,602.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $1,851,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 410,446 shares of company stock worth $47,304,703. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

