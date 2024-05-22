6,400 Shares in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Civeo by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68. Civeo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $368.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Civeo ( NYSE:CVEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). Civeo had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $166.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.39%.

In related news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $123,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Civeo from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

