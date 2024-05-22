688,948 Shares in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 688,948 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,389,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Tri Pointe Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,913,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,401 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,683,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,040,000 after purchasing an additional 300,383 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 15.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,042,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,526,000 after buying an additional 137,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,887,000 after acquiring an additional 27,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 727,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 153,994 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $1,814,992.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,824.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:TPH traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 70,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,028. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $918.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

