737 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Acquired by Renaissance Group LLC

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Public Storage by 29.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,032,000 after acquiring an additional 729,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $821,151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,161,000 after buying an additional 216,331 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Public Storage by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,311,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,253,000 after buying an additional 63,289 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Public Storage by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,680,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,753,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.75.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.42. The stock had a trading volume of 45,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,931. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.92. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $312.25. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 45.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

