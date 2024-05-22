7,765 Shares in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Bought by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3,840.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 111,425 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 70,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 34,635 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,006,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 257,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after buying an additional 23,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGUS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.73. 162,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,170. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.98 and a twelve month high of $31.81.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

