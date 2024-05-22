792 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Acquired by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in Prologis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Prologis by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after buying an additional 42,073 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 252,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,611,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.35.

Prologis Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PLD opened at $110.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.16 and its 200 day moving average is $122.47. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

