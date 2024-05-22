834 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Purchased by JPL Wealth Management LLC

JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,201,000 after purchasing an additional 196,363 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,750,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,784,000 after purchasing an additional 134,841 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $352.12. 568,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,729. The stock has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $340.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $254.65 and a fifty-two week high of $354.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

