871 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Central Valley Advisors LLC

Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,461,000 after acquiring an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,986,000 after buying an additional 300,304 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,556,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,957,000 after purchasing an additional 171,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $261.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,859,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,911. The stock has a market cap of $392.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.45 and its 200-day moving average is $243.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $263.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

