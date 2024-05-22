888 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Acquired by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after buying an additional 2,351,596 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,777.1% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after buying an additional 2,303,056 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after buying an additional 2,235,952 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $110,834,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.73.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

