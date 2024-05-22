Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 785,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 1,169,417 shares.The stock last traded at $30.01 and had previously closed at $30.14.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.63.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 86.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

