Acala Token One Day Volume Reaches $4.62 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $101.53 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00009475 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011153 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001593 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,707.03 or 1.00025188 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011437 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.93 or 0.00108957 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

ACA is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10650934 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $5,509,569.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.