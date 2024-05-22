Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,211. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $284.90 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.67.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

