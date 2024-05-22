Adeia Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

Adeia has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.3% annually over the last three years. Adeia has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Adeia Trading Down 0.7 %

ADEA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,201. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00. Adeia has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Adeia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $86.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that Adeia will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ADEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adeia in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Adeia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

