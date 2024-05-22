ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Securities raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ADTN

ADTRAN Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ADTN opened at $5.34 on Monday. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $422.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.01). ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 51.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $225.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 20,809.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. RPO LLC bought a new position in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 91.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

(Get Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.