Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,434,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $716,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $74.69. 55,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,281. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average is $68.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.86. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61.

In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $41,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,549.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $41,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,549.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 10,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $708,463.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,501.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,423. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

