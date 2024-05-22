Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $230,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In related news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

Lennar Price Performance

LEN traded down $6.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,715. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.51 and a 200 day moving average of $150.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $172.59.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

