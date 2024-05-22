Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Concentrix by 381.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Concentrix by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Concentrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNXC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.07. 140,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,700. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $53.89 and a one year high of $106.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.03). Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.303 dividend. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.59 per share, with a total value of $49,131.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,128 shares in the company, valued at $13,053,997.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 1,679 shares of company stock valued at $98,546 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

