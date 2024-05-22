Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $277,000 Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,227,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,534,000 after purchasing an additional 139,064 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,946,000 after purchasing an additional 138,806 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,072,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,896,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 543.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 23,647 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADM stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.58. 1,398,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,529,033. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

