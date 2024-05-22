Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $345,000 Investment in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,542,000 after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 267.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 73,053 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ACLS. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.77. The stock had a trading volume of 108,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,187. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.95. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.77 and a twelve month high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.61 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,713.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.