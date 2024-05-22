Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,987 Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,987 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,648 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $21,803,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,737 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $626,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 82,454.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 18,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $469,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.03. 550,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,344. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.49. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.31 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $489,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,243 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,153 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

