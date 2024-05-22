Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,548,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $3,727,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,743,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,762,000 after buying an additional 539,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 20,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 2.9 %

Iridium Communications stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 347,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,795. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.38 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.27. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.