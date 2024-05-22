Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 3,957.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 88,439 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 395.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Worthington Enterprises by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:WOR traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $69.96.

Worthington Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $316.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.70 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is 11.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Insider Activity at Worthington Enterprises

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $62,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Worthington Enterprises news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $4,241,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,035.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $62,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $4,364,750 in the last three months. 38.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Worthington Enterprises

(Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

