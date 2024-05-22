Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,430 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,430 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 353.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period.
Veracyte Price Performance
VCYT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.67. 242,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,534. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.65. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $30.52.
Insider Buying and Selling at Veracyte
In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VCYT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.
About Veracyte
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
